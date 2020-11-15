DISHMAN, Edward Stewart, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born April 13, 1932, in Warsaw, Virginia, to Edgar and Beatrice Gallagher Dishman. He graduated from Warsaw High School and entered the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. After service, he was a recreational pilot until golf became his favorite pastime. Stewart or "Dish," as he was known, worked at the Virginia DMV for 35 years, retiring as a District Manager. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Terri) Leigh Dishman; and her mother, Patricia Annette Faison, both of Scottsdale, Ariz. In the end, it was once again, the three of them standing strong together through Stewart's final years of Dementia. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews who would frequently share a virtual laugh with him. Stewart's laughter and love will be missed every day. Stewart Dishman was the last remaining Dishman of his generation. The Dishman boys, Howard, Stewart, Beale and Franklin, will once again be together for a Dishman family reunion. When it is safe, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony to scatter Stewart's ashes in the Memorial Gardens at Saint James The Less Episcopal Church in Ashland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.