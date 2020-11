CARACCIOLO, Marion T., 85, of Midlothian, Va., passed away November 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Artie Caracciolo; daughter, Michele Romano; grandson, Andrew Romano; and granddaughter, Alexa Romano. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Service to be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.