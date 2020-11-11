ROLLINS, Melvin L. "Chief", of Mechanicsville, passed away November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Sherry; and grandson, Michael Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Wright (Mike); brothers, Bobby and Jimmy (Tricia); sister-in-law, Viola; grandchildren, Scott Wright (Brandy), Amanda Connelly, Taylor Marshall and Tanner Marshall; eight great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., followed by a graveside ceremony at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.