Maryus A. Johnson Jr.
JOHNSON, Maryus A., Jr., departed this life November 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Ethel Jenkins; daughter, Maryanah; son, Kareem; sister, Patrice; brother, Marcus; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
November 11, 2020