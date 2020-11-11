WHITAKER, Jerome, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life November 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Whitaker; four stepchildren, Franchezca, Joshua, Carla and Alexandra Berzuela; one sister, Mildred Gresham; one brother, Larry Whitaker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; father and mother-in-law, Eusebia and Luz Berzuela; two sisters-in-law, Krishna Arrington and Eunice Berzuela; two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Berzuela and Fitz Berzuela; and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Thursday, at 1 p.m. Streaming and online condolences and can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.