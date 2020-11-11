Menu
Linda "Diane" Clemons
CLEMONS, Linda "Diane", 64, of N. Chesterfield, Va., gained her angel wings on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil E. "Jimmy" Gentry Jr.; and mother, Shirley Gentry Matthews. She is survived by her sister, Pamela "Pam" (Bentley) Cobb; niece, Candice (JR) Cobb Gunn; nephew, Bentley (Monica) G. Cobb Jr.; great-nephews, Reid Gunn and Brennan Gunn; great-niece, Mila Cobb; and many close family, friends and RMTA family. Diane retired from RMTA as a Toll Collection Attendant after 38 years on December 31, 2017. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her life celebration will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Her graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 11, 2020