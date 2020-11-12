Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deacon Raymond Jones Sr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
JONES, Deacon Raymond, Sr., 87, of Henrico, received his wings Monday, November 9, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Jones; one daughter, three sons, 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Road. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.