Carol Dianne Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Carol Dianne, An angel came for our beautiful Carol on November 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dad, Richard G Lawrence. She is survived by her devoted fiance, James W. Church; their daughter, Makenzie K. G. Lawrence; her mom, Janice K. Lawrence; three brothers, Richard, John (wife, Kim), Jason (son, Jaeden); three nieces, Kirby (husband, Chris), Hannah, Emily; one nephew, Richard; and many best friends.

Carol exemplified kindness, love, charity, and lived by her favorite saying "carpe diem!"

She was most proud of her beautiful daughter, Makenzie.

Carol's infectious laughter and sparkling personality won the hearts of everyone she met. Her legacy is one of magical moments and unconditional love.

An outdoor Celebration of Life followed by a short repast will be held at 6349 Greenback Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, November 14, at 1 p.m.
