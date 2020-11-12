GUTHRIE, Andre Juvon, departed this life Saturday, November 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, Andre McClain; one brother and two sisters; grandmothers, Helen H. Guthrie and Gloria McClain; godmother, Joyce Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends, one devoted, Dawnita Coaco Turner. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. where funeral service will be held Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.