Wayne Edward Walker
1950 - 2020
WALKER, Wayne Edward, peacefully passed away at age 70, due to congestive heart disease. He was born August 1, 1950, to Rudolph and Janis Walker of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Through his challenges, he kept his adventurous spirit and infectious laugh, lighting up any room he entered. He was a good soul. He bestowed his faith and words of wisdom around any community of which he was a part. Wayne is survived by four children, Dwayne, Jeanine, Todd and Chloe; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Ronald, Chloe, Joanne and Michael. You are forever in hearts and we will always miss you, Wayne. Rest in peace.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
