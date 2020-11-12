WALKER, Wayne Edward, peacefully passed away at age 70, due to congestive heart disease. He was born August 1, 1950, to Rudolph and Janis Walker of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Through his challenges, he kept his adventurous spirit and infectious laugh, lighting up any room he entered. He was a good soul. He bestowed his faith and words of wisdom around any community of which he was a part. Wayne is survived by four children, Dwayne, Jeanine, Todd and Chloe; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Ronald, Chloe, Joanne and Michael. You are forever in hearts and we will always miss you, Wayne. Rest in peace.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.