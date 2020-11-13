SPENCE, Okema K., Sr., 88, joined the love of his life, Dorothy Spence, in Heaven on November 8, 2020. He leaves behind a daughter, Theresa Moore and her husband, Kenneth; a son, Okema Kiddoo Spence Jr.; a sister, Joanne Gabber and her husband, Will; a brother, William Spence and his wife, Peggy. He had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and was extremely proud of each one.



A veteran of the Korean war, he went on to become a driving force as a Vice-President at Cummins. His tenacity and determination were always present, and he was recognized as "a force to be reckoned with!" Yet, he had a wonderful giving nature, and provided help to many throughout the years.



He loved fishing, traveling and lighthouses, but nothing more than the companionship of his beloved wife, Dorothy, and a good margarita. His life will be celebrated in the hearts and memories of his family, friends and those who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society Central Virginia, 200 South 3rd Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.