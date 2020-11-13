ROSE, Charles Goodwin, of Anderson, S.C., passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Charles was born on April 16, 1931, to Fred and Iva Rose of Albany, N.Y. After serving two years in the U.S. Air Force, he met his loving wife of 67 years, Daphne Rose of Plainsboro, N.J. They settled in the Trenton area where they raised four children. Charles worked as a warehouseman for most of his career. Following retirement, they relocated to Richmond, Va., to be close to their grandchildren. A relocation to Anderson, S.C. followed in 2013. Charles was a lifelong "do-it-yourself" individual. He was an avid reader of nonfiction books, often reading a book a week. He loved gardening and working on outdoor projects. Charles and Daphne were devout Christians spending time each morning in devotion. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Christ, including churches in Trenton and Princeton, N.J., Richmond, Va. and most recently the Upstate Church of Christ. Charles was predeceased by his parents; son, C. Michael Rose; brothers, Albert Rose and Merritt Rose; and sister, Ella Mattison. He is survived by his wife, Daphne; sons, James Rose, DPM (Parrish) of Anderson and Robert Rose (Rebecca) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Sandy Rose of Anderson; daughter-in-law, Paula Rose of Mechanicsville, Va.; sisters, Elva Hutchison and Kathleen Hopson; six granddaughters, Holly, Carlee, Christine, Chelsea, Heather and Courtney; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Southwest Church of Christ, 5340 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to either Southwest Church of Christ, 5340 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or Upstate Church of Christ, 1136 Brown Road, Anderson, S.C. 29621. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham .com.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.