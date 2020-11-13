Menu
Shelby R. Roehrick
ROEHRICK, Shelby R., 77, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Robinson; and a sister, Frances Ann Stroupe; and is survived by her brother, William Perry Robinson Jr. (Cheryl); daughter, Susan Taylor (Billy); grandson, Alan Taylor (Kate); granddaughter, Alyssa Filley (Thomas); great-granddaughter, Caroline Filley; nieces, nephews, close family and friends. Shelby retired from DuPont Fibers. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
