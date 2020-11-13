ROEHRICK, Shelby R., 77, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Robinson; and a sister, Frances Ann Stroupe; and is survived by her brother, William Perry Robinson Jr. (Cheryl); daughter, Susan Taylor (Billy); grandson, Alan Taylor (Kate); granddaughter, Alyssa Filley (Thomas); great-granddaughter, Caroline Filley; nieces, nephews, close family and friends. Shelby retired from DuPont Fibers. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.