COX, Michael T., 57, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Linwood and Rosa Cox; his wife, Janice Cox; five children, Christopher, Timeka, Porsha, Taneisha and Kameisha; seven grandchildren; and devoted and longtime friend, Earline Baker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The service will be live streamed at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.