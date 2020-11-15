Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael T. Cox
COX, Michael T., 57, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Linwood and Rosa Cox; his wife, Janice Cox; five children, Christopher, Timeka, Porsha, Taneisha and Kameisha; seven grandchildren; and devoted and longtime friend, Earline Baker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The service will be live streamed at affinityfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Service
service will be live streamed
affinityfuneralservice.com
Nov
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To The Family, God is with you and I pray for PEACE in these days. Your bereavement is shared with so many during this time. I remember many days sharing in "Mickey's," life, he had a sweet, loving, kind spirit. He will be missed. DCOX
Deloise Cox
November 13, 2020