CHEEK, Evelyn Frances, 91, of Richmond, departed this life on November 7, 2020. She is survived by five children, Ruben Charles, Robert J., Herman Lyle Fleischman, Sandra Haywood and Ruth Jordan; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020.