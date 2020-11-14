WOODY, Margie, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 9, 2020. Born in Petersburg, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Andrews Woody and Alfred V. Woody; as well as her brothers William "Billy" E. Woody and Alfred C. Woody of Richmond, Va. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Petersburg, Va. After graduating from Mary Washington College, Margie started her professional career as a secretary in the legislative branch of the federal government working in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she worked for over 27 years until her retirement in 1971. Margie was an avid reader, loved her needlepoint and knitting and belonged to a knitting group at Imperial Plaza. Margie was known for her quick wit and infectious laugh. She is survived by several cousins. A graveside service will be conducted at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va., on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Archibald Wallace will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Second Church, Petersburg, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.