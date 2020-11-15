FRANCIS, Gloria, of Allentown, Pa., died November 5, 2020, aged 90. Retired Professor Emerita of Psychiatric Nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University, she was a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and held a Ph.D. in medical sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. She was an innovator in psychiatric nursing and pioneer in nursing research, with particular interests in loneliness and in conducting research that enabled hospitals and other institutions to make evidence-based decisions about the value of using therapeutic animals with patients.



Dr. Francis was the sole or first author of over 50 articles in refereed journals and another 50 articles. She also wrote two books with Barbara Munjas: Promoting Psychological Comfort and Manual of Socialpsychologic Assessment. She joined Munjas, Katherine Bobbitt and Lorna Barrell in establishing the "Legacy Professorship in Psychiatric – – Mental Health Nursing" at VCU.



In Richmond, she was active in early redevelopment of Church Hill, restoring two homes and often opening them for garden week. She also played saxophone in the Richmond concert band. Although Gloria was a lifelong, active Lutheran, she also attended St. John Episcopal Church on Church Hill, where she was proud to carry the cross.



Gloria loved animals, both those she "owned" and wild creatures. With some of her last energy, she saw to it that wildlife could find nourishment at her door. So if you should wish to remember Gloria tangibly, you could consider a gift to either the National Wildlife Federation or to the Legacy Professorship.



Gloria was the daughter of the late Austin and Mary Francis. She leaves behind her companion, Ann Baly; and a cousin, Janet Fine. She is buried in Pottstown, Pa.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.