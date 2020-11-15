HOFFMANN, Stephen Andre, 81, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed on November 6, 2020. Stephen was born to Zoltan Alexander Hoffmann and Lily Hertz Hoffmann in Silver Spring, Maryland on July 1, 1939. Stephen was married to Sheila Greenberg in 2017, and they enjoyed an active life together with their dog, Roxy in Lake Worth, Florida. Stephen was married to Barbara Owens Hoffmann from 1961 to 1989 and together they raised four children, Marc Hoffmann (Joy Hoffmann), Holli Eveleth (Wade Eveleth), Gigi Hoehn (Christian Hoehn) and Pamela Gelletly (John Gelletly). His sister, Nina Hoffmann Britton; as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive Stephen. Stephen graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and attended the University of Maryland, where he performed as a drummer in the band. Later he performed overseas at military bases and in various jazz clubs in Washington, D.C. Stephen was highly creative and an entrepreneur throughout. After a career as an interior designer, he became active in The Flying Circus in Bealeton, Va. and eventually segued his passion for flight and the people who shared his love for the skies into several business ventures, including Barnstormers Airshows and Eagle Balloons. In 2019, Stephen was honored by an induction into the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to support the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society can be made by mail to: VAHS, P.O. Box 7795, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404, in memory of Stephen Hoffmann.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.