KINDLE, Eileen Charlotte, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, in Henrico County. She was born in Clayton, N.J., the daughter of the late Roscoe Kindle and Thora Chambers Kindle. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, William Gardiner Kindle II (Zoe); and survived by nieces, Kathleen C. Kindle (Rita D'Amico) of Ashland, Va., Zoe K. Palmer (Randy) of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; nephew, Robert S. Kindle (Kelly) of Ashland, Va.; three great-nephews, two great-nieces and one great-great-niece. After graduating from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, she became a Graphic Designer in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Chicago before coming to Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers in Richmond. In the 1950s, she worked for the American Red Cross supporting American GIs in France and Morocco. An exceptional artist, she studied painting, sculpture and jewelry at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She created beautiful pieces of art and became dear friends with other artists. Eileen was a dedicated and caring aunt with a great sense of humor and loved us all "in there, every time!" Her gentle, independent and gracious soul will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.