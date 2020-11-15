TUCK, Jacqueline Lee, born July 27, 1943, in Sacramento, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Orville "Andy" and Lillian Andrews; husband, Dan A. Tuck Jr.; and sister, Patt Frerichs. She is survived by stepson, Dan A. Tuck III (Brenda); two stepgrandsons, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Jacqueline leaves behind brother-in-law, Richard Tuck; sisters-in-law, Iris Bouvet (Dominique), Rose Broaddus (Allen); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends across the country. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi and volunteered at Johnston-Willis Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.