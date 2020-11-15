Menu
Jacqueline Lee Tuck
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
TUCK, Jacqueline Lee, born July 27, 1943, in Sacramento, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Orville "Andy" and Lillian Andrews; husband, Dan A. Tuck Jr.; and sister, Patt Frerichs. She is survived by stepson, Dan A. Tuck III (Brenda); two stepgrandsons, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Jacqueline leaves behind brother-in-law, Richard Tuck; sisters-in-law, Iris Bouvet (Dominique), Rose Broaddus (Allen); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends across the country. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi and volunteered at Johnston-Willis Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
