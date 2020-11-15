SMART, Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Whitmarsh, 80, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 2, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Whitmarsh; her brother, Charles Whitmarsh and his wife, Shirley; and her son, John David Smart. She is survived by her brother, Stanley Whitmarsh and wife, Donna; daughter, Dawn Siegel and husband, Stuart; granddaughter, Heather Farrar; and grandsons, Alex Farrar and wife, Larkin and Billy Farrar.
Mary Jo was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 12, 1940. She attended duPont Manual High School, where she was on the student council and edited the yearbook. She subsequently joined the Alumni Association and was an active member of the annual reunion committee. While at duPont Manual, Mary Jo met John Carson Smart III, to whom she was married for 25 years.
Mary Jo had a long career in administration at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Upon her retirement, she returned to Louisville, where she reconnected with childhood friends and where she made many new ones. Mary Jo was a kind and thoughtful person who will be remembered fondly for her gentle demeanor and wonderful smile. Her quiet strength was a hallmark of her character. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, travel with friends, music and line dancing. She was also active at the Jeffersontown Senior Center and the Jeffersontown United Methodist Church.
Mary Jo's family members would like to offer their sincere gratitude for the care and comfort provided by the doctors, nurses and staff at the VCU Medical Center, the nurses of the Palliative Care Unit and Hospice of Virginia. In line with Mary Jo's wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to VCU Medical Center's Palliative Care Program in memory of Mary Jo (MCV Foundation, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284); online gifts can be made at support.vcu.edu/give/PalliativeCare
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.