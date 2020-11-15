DAVIS, Sheffey L., III, 74, of Hanover, passed away November 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheffey Davis Jr. and Edith Grey; brother, Dennis Davis. He is survived by fiancee, Cynthia Courtney and her two daughters, Heather Lennon and Angel Yancoskie; grandchildren, Hallie, Julian and Evan. Sheffey was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army, Military Police. He graduated with a master's degree from VCU. He was an Operations Chief for Henrico County Fire. He enjoyed movies, reading, fishing and the beach. He was also a double black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was very caring, generous and was loved and respected by his family and friends. The family will receive guests at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henrico County Firefighters and Families Charitable Foundation, HFFCF P.O. Box 5730, Glen Allen, Va. 23058-5730. To leave condolences as well as watch a livestream of the service, visit www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.