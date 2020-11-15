CRENSHAW, Mary Spotswood Baskervill, 93, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., on February 26, 1927 and was predeceased by her parents, William Rust and Sallie Boyd Burwell Baskervill; and her husband of 67 years, the Honorable E. Hatcher Crenshaw Jr. Spot graduated from St. Mary's College in Raleigh, N.C., and continued her studies in art at The Ringling Brothers Art School in Sarasota, Fla., followed by a year of art classes in New York City. Spot continued her practice and studies in art throughout her adult life; she especially enjoyed taking classes at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Many of her works, paintings and murals can be found throughout central Virginia. Spot was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Junior League, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Country Club of Virginia, The Colonial Dames, served as a Docent at The Wilton House and a member and showing artist in The James River Art League. Her kind and pleasant presence was always a joy to be around. She is survived by her children, Mary Crenshaw (Lucio), Hatcher III (Leslie), Bill, Susan Cary (Stuart); 10 grandchildren, Hatcher IV (Ali), Gray, Andrea, Thomas (Alexa), Emlyn, Anne Spotswood, Liza, Elia, Aidan, Lucy; and one great-grandchild, Hatcher V. Spot had a wonderful life with a large family and many friends. The family thanks the staff at Spring Arbor Richmond for their excellent care during the last year of her life. A private memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church with the burial in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.