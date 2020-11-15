DEJONG, Brenda Ruth, 74, of Glen Allen, passed away November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Marshall; mother, Ruth Clements; and sister, Deane Bray. She is survived by her husband, Robert DeJong; sons, Darren Hawker (Tonya), Mark Hawker (Kelly); sister, Sue Wilkerson (Carroll); and grandchildren, Ryleigh Barker (Ben), Logan Hawker, Jack Hawker. Brenda has beat back the diseases that were ravaging her body and is now in the loving arms of the Lord. Her faith guided her through this journey of life and gave her the strength to fight so hard. She put the thoughts and feelings of everyone else above her own. Her biggest pride was the loving family she raised and the children they are now raising. She was always ready to share the latest achievements they had made with whoever she was talking with. Brenda had a tender spot in her heart for strays, both animal and human. She led a full life with many adventures sailing near and far, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give someone a long hug and tell them that you love them.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.