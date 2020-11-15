PLOTKIN, Retired Major Marvin S., Virginia Defense Force-Aviation, passed away on November 9, 2020, at the age of 93. He spent his last days at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rebecca L. Plotkin. Born on June 28, 1927 in Richmond, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Gertrude Plotkin. After attending John Marshall High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, transferring to the U.S. Army Air Force, as WWII was coming to an end. He returned to married life with his beloved Rebecca, and raised three adored daughters with steadfast presence. Marvin worked at several local retail companies, including J.C. Penney, Sears and Roebuck, Best Products and Thalhimers, and at the nearby Quik Pik in his retirement. He was an eager volunteer for 28 years at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center, where he was fortunate to receive excellent medical care since his military days. He proudly served as a member of the Civil Air Patrol for 40 years, and was a Past Commander of the Jewish War Veterans, USA. Marvin is survived by his daughters, Janet Straus and her husband, David, Arlyn Gleason and her husband, Mike and Joan Plotkin Han and her husband, Jiho; as well as his grandchildren, Alissa Straus, Danielle Donahue (Greg) and Miju Han (Gideon Wald), Ben Han (Megan), Mark Han (Abbie), Reuben Han and Noah Han; and great-grandchildren, Shaelin, Colton, Desmond, Theodore, Eden and Weaver. A private graveside service was held at Workman's Circle Cemetery on November 10.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.