DAWE, Stephen, departed this reality on November 7, 2020. He was 59. He was preceded in death by his father, The Reverend Dr. Donald G. Dawe. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Dawe; wife of 37 years, Donna R. Dawe; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Anderson Brown; all of the Richmond area; sister, Joanna Dawe of Staten Island, N.Y.; his nieces, nephews, in-laws, many friends and two grandcats, Monkey and Maple. Stephen graduated from Guilford College (Greensboro, N.C.) earning a bachelor's degree in Religious Studies, followed by an associate's degree in Nursing from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. He worked as a Registered Nurse for a number of years before moving to Henrico County Mental Health Services as a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist for 14 years until his death. His volunteer service included serving as a member on the Board and later as President of the Disability Law Center of Virginia (DLCV) from 2012 to 2018 and the VOCAL Advisory Committee of Virginia from 2008 to 2020. His true passion was as a group facilitator and participant in the weekly online Hearing Voices Network (HVN USA). People will remember Stephen's boisterous and infectious laugh, encyclopedic knowledge of world history and philosophy, his quick wit and quiet and caring nature. The family requests that no flowers or plants be sent, but to please contribute in his honor to Hearing Voices Network (HVN USA). Online donation may be made at www.westernmassrlc.org
and the address for mailing a check is Western MA Training Consortium, c/o Sera Davidow, 187 High Street, Suite 303, Holyoke, Mass. 01040. Indicate "For HVN work in memory of Stephen Dawe of Henrico, VA." A livestreaming Celebration of Life will be available 1:30 p.m. November 17, 2020, at www.blileys.com
, where condolences may also be left.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.