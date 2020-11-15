Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorien L. Frost
FROST, Dorien L. (Bunt), 88, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecil Merritt; brother, John C. Merritt; sister, Gloria L. Sullivan (Jackie); husband, Bobby E. Frost; son, Robert E. Frost. Dorien is survived by her sister, Edith M. Goyne; daughter, Loretta F. Hitchcock (Tommy); grandson, Robert E. Frost II (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; loving and devoted friends, Katelin Leonard and Cindy Legg. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va., where a service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their gratitude to James River Hospice for their care and compassion in caring of Bunt. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Nov
17
Service
11:00a.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.