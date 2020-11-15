HERTLING, Mary Smith, 95, of Charlottesville and formerly of Warsaw, died November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major Eugene F. Hertling Jr., USMC; and siblings, Isabel McSwain, Sara Jo Collier, Julia Allerd Smith and Everett Walker Smith.
Mary is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Dwyer (Danny) and Katherine Trossi (David); grandchildren, Katherine Daiell (Chris), Mary Beth Stonich (Troye), Andrew Trossi (Daihara) and John Trossi (Mika); great-grandchildren, Emarie Stonich, Troye Stonich Jr. and Adriana Trossi-Gonzalez; sister, Betty Cox.
A private burial is planned.
Contributions may be made to St. John's Memorial Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1093, Warsaw, Va. 22572.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.