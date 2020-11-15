Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis C. Collier Jr.


COLLIER, Louis C., Jr., 94, a lifelong resident of Richmond, Va., and for 25 years the owner of Louis C. Collier, Inc., an electrical engineering firm, died peacefully on November 4, 2020, with his daughter at his side. He had suffered a stroke the previous day.

Born in 1929 in Richmond, Mr. Collier was the son of Louis Carter Collier and Elizabeth Buchanan Collier. He graduated from Westhampton High School, at Libbie and Patterson Avenues, and, at age 17, joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon discharge from the Navy, Louis enrolled at Virginia Polytechnical Institute, now known as Virginia Tech. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in electrical engineering and later received certification as a professional engineer. He and Laura Shank of Richmond were married in 1948 and began a long, happy marriage, enjoying travel, dancing, tennis, church activities, entertaining in their Stratford Hills home, and spending time at their Virginia Beach condominium.

A member of South Richmond Rotary Club for 30 years and a Mason for 60 years, Louis was also a scoutmaster for his son's BSA Troop 828. He treasured his longtime membership at Willow Oaks Country Club, where he enjoyed socializing and playing tennis. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities and later, First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include Laura Shank Collier, his dream girl and wife of 72 years; a daughter, Lynda Baldridge Pappas and her husband, Bill Pappas; a son, Lou C. Collier and his wife, Mary Coiner; five grandchildren, Zachary Baldridge (Tiffany) of Lynchburg, Tyson Collier Baldridge (Catherine) of Midlothian, Taya Collier Baldridge of Richmond, Susan Coiner-Collier (John Mioduszewski) of St. Louis and Kathryn Coiner-Collier (Nicholas Weitl) of Charlotte; and seven great-grandchildren. A family memorial was held on November 8 at Bliley's Central, with the Reverend Mary Kay Collins of First Presbyterian Church presiding. Condolences may be posted online at blileys.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Laura, Sending you love as you say goodbye to Louis. He will be remembered by me as a caring, kind and loving man. May happy memories help you smile through the days ahead. Sincere sympathy, Dottie Figg
Dottie Figg
November 13, 2020
I´m saddened to learn of Louis´ passing. He was such a good neighbor to our family, especially to my mother in her later years. Louis was an intelligent, hard-working, friendly man. Our world needs more people like him.
Jill Ferguson
November 12, 2020
Louis' death made me truly sad! He was a joy to have as a neighbor!
Walt Hitchcock
November 12, 2020