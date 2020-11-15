JOHNSON, David Glenn, Jr., 86, passed away quickly, as he would have wished, while tending his yard on November 5, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Born on February 15, 1934, to the late Vaunita Marguerite Opal Oswald Johnson and David Glenn Johnson, David was one of eight brothers and sisters raised on the family's farm in Hardaway, Alabama. Growing up in the Depression years and working on the farm, the essential life lessons of the value of hard work and frugality were indelibly imprinted, and ones which he passed along to his children. David met his late wife, Elizabeth Louise Campbell Johnson, while in high school in Tuskegee, Alabama, and they maintained a long distance courtship throughout college. They married on August 9, 1958 and were enriched by the love of family and friends throughout their lives. Graduating from Oklahoma A & M, now Oklahoma State University, in 1956 with a degree in Animal Science, David went on to serve in the Army and participated in the peace-keeping force after the Korean conflict. In addition, he was called to active duty in the National Guard during the Berlin crisis. His long career in sales and sales management concentrated on animal nutrition and retail agricultural sales. Accomplishments included collaboration with various universities in conducting field studies in the efficacy of nutritional supplements for cattle, and receiving successive years of awards from the National Cattlemen's Association. He retired from Southern States Cooperative in Richmond, Virginia. David's lifetime of faith was evidenced in his commitment to the Kairos prison ministry and daily study of scripture. Devoted to his wife of 60 years and his children and grandchildren, David also found great joy in understanding American history and an appreciation for the value of the American proposition. He spent his spare time gardening, hunting, playing golf and following college sports and politics. Always ready with a joke, a bit of homespun wisdom or a reminder of "Who" was ultimately in charge, David endeared those who knew him well. David is survived by his children, David Glenn Johnson III (Frances) and Betsy Ann Johnson Hunroe; three grandchildren, Matthew Carmichael Johnson, Hannah Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Campbell Hunroe; and siblings, Jeanne Suzanne Johnson Yancey (Dr. Tom Yancey), Vaunita Marguerite Johnson Wiegand (Dr. Craig Wiegand), Mildred Gwendolyn Johnson Cohen (Ferd Cohen, deceased), William Spencer Johnson (Mary Ann), Wylie Charles Johnson (Mary Virginia "Gigi") and Orson Lucius "Pete" Johnson (Jean). He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; granddaughter, Elizabeth Carolyn Johnson; and sister, Harriet Neva Johnson. David will be buried alongside his wife, Elizabeth, with a graveside service at the Tuskegee Cemetery in Tuskegee, Alabama in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to support the following: Kairos of Virginia, State Farm, c/o Paul Beekman, 1937 Woodberry Mill Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139; GraceInside Chaplain Prison Ministry, State Farm, 2828 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294; or the Animal Science Department of Oklahoma State University, 101 Animal Science Building, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla. 74078.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.