FOSTER, Louise Perdue, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Bertha Perdue; her brothers, Alvis, Ellis and Ernest Perdue; and her daughter, Christina Johnson. She is survived by her brother, Carl Perdue; sister-in-law, Helen Perdue; daughters, Cheryl Lamport and Cathy DeRemer (Michael); devoted granddaughter, Stacie Baird (Scott); and grandchildren, Stuart Hamilton III (Anja), Scott Hamilton (Lora), Brittany Bowles (Thomas), Michael DeRemer II and Matthew DeRemer (Tasha). Additionally, she is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons; a special niece, Karen Copenhaver; and many other nieces and nephews. Louise was a very active and faithful member of North Run Baptist Church for many years. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery officiated by Rev. Kerry Smith. Stacie would like to thank Dawn and Maria of the Haven at Studley for their loving, compassionate care these last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise's honor to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, Richmond, Va. 23228. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.