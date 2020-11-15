BROADDUS, George Forrest, went comfortably to be with our Lord on August 12, 2020, at the age of 91. He lived in Aylett, Va., at the home of his younger son Alan Broaddus and Karen, who took care of him as his health was failing. He is also survived by his elder son, Donald Broaddus (Donna Lohr) of Kinston, N.C.; and his daughter, Adrienne O'Harra (Butch) of Rockingham, N.C.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous cousins and friends from all over, including Wheelersburg, Ohio, where he also lived. His wife, Gladys Mitchell Broaddus; and his siblings, Frank, Donald and Barbara, preceded him in death. He worked at Jarrell's Truck Plaza in Doswell, Va., for most of his life. He sang at many events around the community with Gladys and he directed the choir at Mount Hermon for many years. He was a member of the Kilwinning-Crosse Masonic Lodge #2-237AF&AM for over 50 years, was an Acca Temple Shriner and enjoyed hunting in his younger days. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Shumansville, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. All current COVID-19 mandates will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 22370 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, Va. 22514. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.