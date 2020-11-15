KNUTH, Carl "Spike", of Mechanicsville, went on ahead on November 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Susie; two sons, Barry and Matt; and six grandchildren. Although he retired from the VDGIF in 2003, Spike continued to passionately share his love and appreciation for nature and the great outdoors through his writing, illustrating and painting for magazines, art galleries and his personal blog, "Notes From Our Backyard." The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at the family residence. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.