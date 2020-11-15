GUTWORTH, Helen Ann, 67, of Richmond, passed away November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nettie and Eugene Weigner; brother, David Weigner. She is survived by her son, Jason Gutworth (Ali); brother, Victor Weigner; sister, Marsha Ohayon. Helen was a proud member in the Jewish community and a member of Hadassah. She was a former Executive Assistant to the CEO of VCU. She was a loving mother and caring friend. A private Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Congregation Brith Achim. The service will be livestreamed at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83801361530?pwd=bm9sTmdvK0d0YUF1UWdRU1BTMXhLQT09
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.