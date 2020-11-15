BENNINGHOFF, William Norman "Norm", Jr., 74, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1946, to the late William Benninghoff Sr. and Helen McCaskie Benninghoff. Norm is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Benninghoff; three sons, Bill Benninghoff (Nikki), Danny Benninghoff (Erika) and Scott (Jessica); seven grandchildren, Paige and Jules Benninghoff, Skyler, Porter and Ollie Benninghoff and Logan and Landon Benninghoff; brother, Ed Benninghoff (Debby); sister, Sandy Smith (Bret); and many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. Norm was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a Quarter Master Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He then went on to serve as the Vice President of the Colonial Heights office of CACI. He received his bachelor's degree from Penn State, graduating in 1968. Norm was a soccer coach and referee for many years and instrumental in founding the Colonial Heights Soccer Association. He was a familiar face at Dogwood Trace and Fort Lee Cardinal Golf Course, where he would play several days a week. He was a board member of the Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. Norm was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions football fan. He was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Norm was a loving grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren more than anything else. His remains will rest from 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at The Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. A private funeral service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
or Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.