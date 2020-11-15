NUCKOLS, Dorothy Hale, 96, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on November 4, 2020. She was the proud mother of three and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Otis; and her son, Tommy. Dee was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and met Otis in 1942 as a freshman at Lincoln Memorial University. They married, graduated and moved to Richmond, where she became secretary to the buyer for Thalhimers and later helped start The Holliday House furniture store on Broad Street. She was a member of The Westhampton Jr. Women's Club, Scholarship Fund Secretary for the St. Luke's Nursing School and a member of the Volunteer Auxiliary of St. Luke's Hospital. She was a member of Stratford Hills United Methodist Church for 45 years and most recently of Bon Air Christian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Sinnott (Ray) and Pat Moore (Mike); grandchildren, Lauren Wilson (Brian), Jamie Sinnott (Heather), Lindsay Reynolds (Corey), Brittany Grimes (Justin), Matthew Sinnott and Kate Sturke (Pete); and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.