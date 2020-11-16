Menu
Stanislaus Mahogany Jones
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
JONES, Stanislaus Mahogany, of Richmond, departed this life November 5, 2020. She is survived by two sisters, Bettie Johnson and Mary Warden; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. November 18, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Nov
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
