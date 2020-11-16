Menu
BRADBY, Hugo Lee, On November 4, 2020, "Bro. Hugo," minister of the Gospel and owner of Noah's T-Shirt Shop, passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. Born November 15, 1954, in Charles City, Va., he attended public schools, then joined the Army. On September 14, 1990, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and embarked on his street and prison ministry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; beloved son, Hugo Torres (Tammy); daughter, Lisette Spencer (LaFonza); eight grandchildren; sister, Vera B. Kearney; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held later. Services by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.
To my family sorry for the lost of Hugo and just know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Know that God has a plan for all of us and Hugo is in good hands and he is about to shine in Gods Kingdom. He always need good workers so he picked Hugo to carry on for him. Keep looking up because he will be looking down at you smiling and remembering all the good time we all had together. God Bless Love Always Hattie&Family.
HATTIE C BROOKS
November 15, 2020