To my family sorry for the lost of Hugo and just know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Know that God has a plan for all of us and Hugo is in good hands and he is about to shine in Gods Kingdom. He always need good workers so he picked Hugo to carry on for him. Keep looking up because he will be looking down at you smiling and remembering all the good time we all had together. God Bless Love Always Hattie&Family.

HATTIE C BROOKS November 15, 2020