WOOD, Mr. Hugh V., Jr., 72, passed away on November 2, 2020, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Constance H. Wood; father, Hugh V. Wood Sr.; and brother, Larry Wood. He is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Hugh (Trey) V. Wood III; granddaughter, Carys; sisters, Kathy W. Brackin and Terry W. Rightnour; and a host of nieces, nephews and other grieving relatives. Hugh graduated from Henrico High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. A private ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Military Veterans Project (militaryveteransproject.org
) in his name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.