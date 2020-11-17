CLARY, Roland Clifton, 82, died on November 14, 2020. Mr. Clary, a lifelong resident of Gasburg, Virginia, was born to the late Rufus Clary and Gracie Wright Clary. He was the youngest of five children and was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Aubrey and Randolph; and by his sister, Kathleen Wright. He graduated from Brunswick High School and then enjoyed a very successful career in the timber industry. He founded and operated his own pulpwood and logging companies for many years, retiring at the age of 45. He was a hard-working man, a faithful husband and a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Lake Gaston Baptist Church and the South Brunswick Ruritan Club. He enjoyed golf, hunting quail, raising hunting dogs, planting big gardens and fishing, as well as watching sports on television. Mr. Clary is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lois Thomas Clary; his daughter, Dr. Gail Clary and her husband, Reverend Jim Pearce, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; his granddaughter, Victoria and her husband, Christopher Hunt, of Flintstone, Georgia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the James Square Baptist Church cemetery in South Brunswick on Thursday, November 19, at 3 p.m. The family will greet friends there after the service. Flowers or donations to the Lake Country SPCA (11764 US-15, Clarksville, Virginia 23927) are welcomed. The family would like to thank Patrice Jones-Squire and Katina Mason for their loving care of Mr. Clary in his final months. They would also like to thank his lifelong friend, Robert Macklin, for his faithful attention and love. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.