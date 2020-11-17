BARDEN, Jefferson Douglas "Doug", Sr., 87, of Mechanicsville, the widower of Trevie M. Barden, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by a son, Jefferson D. Barden Jr.; his parents, Ira and Lillian Barden; two brothers, Bubba and Sonny; and two sisters, Doris and Jean. He is survived by a daughter, Melody B. King (Bob); two grandsons, Casey Barden (Kindal) and Dustin Barden. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Kinzie, Klara and Karis; three sisters, Evelyn Dawson, Barbara Reed and Mildred Woody. Doug was a longtime employee of Reames and Moyer Plumbing Co. He enjoyed riding around Richmond and pointing out buildings he had worked on. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed at the gravesite. Others will be asked to remain in their cars.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, 2020.