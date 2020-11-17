Menu
Carl Sheets
SHEETS, Carl, "Butch," of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 51 years, Kay. Carl is survived by his son, Greg (Colleen); his daughter, Tracey Ancarrow (Jason); four grandchildren, Ryan, Abby, Connor and Avery; and his loving sister, Barbara Marsland; family and friends who will all miss him dearly. The family requests donations to Alzheimer's research or a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers or memorial services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
