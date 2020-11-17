LACKEY, Stephen Randall, 69, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Gwendolyn Lackey. Mr. Lackey is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Angela Lackey; son, Stephen Anthony Lackey; sister, Gwyn George (Frank); brothers-in-law, Carl Nuara (Susan), Joe Nuara (Cindy); sisters-in-law, Gina Barrafato (Vincent), Felicia Midulla (Joe); cousin, Dr. Joseph Nuara (Rita); and a host of nieces, nephews and loving family. Steve traveled the world while proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. His patriotism and love for his country remained strong throughout his life. His memory and love will be cherished forever by Angela, Stephen and his entire family and friends. Angela and Stephen would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Joseph Nuara (Rita) for assisting them over the last few months during Steve's brief illness, and to all family and friends who have and continue their love and support during this most difficult time. Services will be held at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Interment and U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



