BARRETT, Naomi M., 89, of North Chesterfield, Va., earned her angel wings on the evening of November 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Aubrey L. Dixon Jr. (Shirley); devoted granddaughter, Tammy Dixon; and beloved family dog, Teagan, whom she called "Peaturkey." Naomi was preceded to heaven by her husband, R. Donald Barrett; and her mother, Ida Mae McElveen. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made at inmemof.org/naomi-barrett