NUTTALL, Peggy Joyce (Christopher), 92, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. Born on September 19, 1928 in London, England, she moved to Virginia in 1947 with her husband, Howard Nuttall of Sandston, to whom she was happily married for over 50 years. Her kindness and deep sense of dignity clearly showed to everyone who met, knew and loved her. She was immensely devoted to her family and loved cooking for them, whether it was fixing a Christmas dinner, canning vegetables and cooking tomato and lemon preserves, or making her wonderful Sunday roast. She loved reading British mysteries, volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital and gardening with her family, and could name numerous species of plants and flowers. She had a melodic voice that resembled the songs of the wild birds she loved both hearing and watching. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Nuttall; eldest son, Christopher Nuttall; mother, Florence Christopher; father, Samuel Christopher; and sister, Dorothy "Sue" Mason. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Coughlin; youngest son, John Nuttall (wife, Chin); grandson, David Nuttall (wife, Nina); granddaughter, Brianne Coughlin; great-grandsons, Tyler Nuttall and Christian Nuttall; and great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Nuttall, all of whom love her dearly and hold countless cherished memories. A private service will be held at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.