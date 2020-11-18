DOWDY, Marguerite McKinley Richter "Peggy", was born on December 7, 1950, in Richmond, Va., to the late Virginia and Robert O. Richter Jr. On October 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, Peggy passed away peacefully at home with her family. She was preceded in death by both her parents; and only sister, Robin Bolick. Peggy worked for the state of Virginia for more than 45 years eventually retiring from the Department of Fire Programs. Peggy was an incredibly strong, funny, kind, smart and loving woman and a friend to many. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Robert N. Dowdy; sons, Aaron (Odessa), Matthew (Shannon); and daughter, Kathleen (Jason); as well as five grandchildren, McKinley, Caleb, Olivia, Riley and Josie. Peggy was also very excited to welcome her sixth grandchild in 2021. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to various cancer foundations.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.