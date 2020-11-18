Menu
Earl Edward Holtzlander
HOLTZLANDER, Earl Edward, 82, of Montpelier, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret J. Holtzlander; sons, Edward Wayne Holtzlander (Vicki) and David Dwayne Holtzlander; four grandsons and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Berea Baptist Church, with the family to receive friends at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Berea Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
