POWELL, Adella Ippolito, 91, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Powell; parents, Filippo and Elisa Ippolito; siblings, Armando Ippolito and Philomena Bruno. Della is survived by her children, Paulette Powell, Ann Powell, Pat Powell and Sandra Foglesong (Mark); grandchildren, Michelle Fisher (Chris), Amy Foglesong, Pamela Hock (Jason); great-grandchildren, Samuel and Catherine Averette. Della was a past president of the VFW Aux. Post #845, a crossing guard in Downingtown, Pa. and an active member of the Women's Guild with St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and devoted Virginia Tech football fan. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with a live stream on Morrissett.com
at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 20, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thanks to Shari Martin and the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Kindred Hospice through her memorial website, www.inmemof.org/adella-ippolito-powell
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.