YATES, Francis Anthony "Frank", of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary B. Yates; and his brother, Robert A. Yates. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie Swisher Yates; and their children, Diane Yates Barnes (Jerry), Frank Anthony Yates (Jennifer), Cindy Yates Hawkins and Bonnie Marie Yates; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Frank was employed by Firestone for over 28 years and a member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A private inurnment will take place at a later date in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to James River Hospice Foundation, 9100 Arboretum Pkwy., Ste. 290, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.