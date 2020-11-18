TAYLOR, Pearline Augusta, 93, of Powhatan, Va., fell asleep in death on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Taylor; and her brother, Waverly Taylor. She is survived by her sister, June Jasper of Amelia, Va.; two children, Cheryl Floyd (Aubrey) of Richmond, Va. and Charles Taylor (Bridget) of Varina, Va.; five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va. Viewings will take place Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Greenbrier Baptist Church on Saturday, November 21. Viewing at 1 p.m. prior to service at 2 p.m. Reverend Darnell Carruthers officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.